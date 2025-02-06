The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is reportedly close to approving a spectrum deal between MTN Nigeria and 9Mobile

The dealing will allow ailing 9Mobile to leverage MTN Nigeria’s spectrum infrastructure to boost its services

The deal began in 2020 when the companies trialled national roaming services, using each others’ spectrum infrastructure

Struggling 9Mobile subscribers will soon smile as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is reportedly set to approve the company’s roaming and spectrum-sharing deal with MTN Nigeria.

When finalised, 9Mobile can leverage MTN Nigeria’s national spectrum infrastructure to revamp its ailing network, which has frustrated subscribers.

The new deal will revive the 9Mobile network

The new deal has been in the pipeline since the regulator allowed the companies to test national roaming services for three months five years ago.

BusinessDay quoted an NCC source as saying that the commission has yet to approve the deal but will do so since it is a national roaming arrangement, and Nigeria’s fourth-largest mobile network operator can use MTN’s resources.

According to the report, in 2023, MTN’s spokesman, Nompilo Morafor, hinted at the deal, saying MTN is looking to acquire 9Mobile’s spectrum as MTN Nigeria has been exploring national roaming opportunities in the country, which aligns with its strategy.

Beleaguered 9Mobile has faced challenging times since its technical partner and investors left. LH Telecoms Limited recently acquired the telecom company.

9Mobile experiences the biggest subscriber loss

The acquisition has not stopped subscriber loss, which dropped from 4.65 million to 3.28 million.

When fully operational, 9Mobile can leverage MTN's vast and robust nationwide infrastructure to improve its network coverage, allowing subscribers to make calls, send messages, and use data services in areas lacking or having minimal coverage.

Experts say the deal will give MTN access to 9Mobile’s spectrum holdings, including the 900 MHZ, 1800 MHZ, and 2100 MHz bands.

9Mobile emerges biggest subscriber loser in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian network operator, 9mobile has continued to struggle, experiencing a decline in its subscriber base, with over 6,000 customers porting out of its network in two months.

The porting loss for the telco occurred in November 2024.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) disclosed this in its Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activity of Mobile Networks Operators Report.

