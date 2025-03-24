A concerned consumer group has raised alarm over MultiChoice Nigeria's double standards and discriminatory practice against Nigerians

The group noted that while the company was hiking prices for Nigerian consumers, subscribers in another country were receiving discounts

The group called on the FCCPC and the NBC to take action against the company for its customer-unfriendly practices

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

MultiChoice Nigeria has come under heavy criticism for its recent decision to hike subscription prices in Nigeria, while simultaneously offering discounts to subscribers in another country.

Save the Consumers, a Non-Governmental Organisation described this practice from the multinational as both exploitative and discriminatory.

The group noted in a statement released on Sunday that the 21% price increase for subscribers in Nigeria was inconsiderate.

The company also recently offered up to 38% discounts to subscribers in South Africa, while hiking prices for Nigerians. Photo credit: Multichoice/Jose Luis Pelaez

Source: UGC

The statement signed by the group's executive director, Aliyu Ilias, pointed out the irony of implementing a 21% price increase in Nigeria, while subscribers in South Africa were enjoying up to 38% price discounts in their subscriptions.

Multichoice hikes subscription prices for DStv, GOtv

In February 2025, Multichoice announced another increase in subscription prices across all its plans on DStv and GOtv.

This was the second price increase in less than a year, after the last hike in May 2024, and the new prices took effect from March 1, 2025.

The company claimed the new price increase was necessitated by inflation and rising operations costs, and went ahead to implement the new prices despite contrary directives from the federal government.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had directed MultiChoice to hold off implementing the new prices until the commission completed its investigations.

According to TheCable report, Ilias condemned the company’s decision to ignore the regulator’s directives and implement the hike without regard to consequences.

Hike in Nigeria, discounts in South Africa

Save the Consumers group pointed out the contradiction of Multichoice offering up to 38% discounts in South Africa, along with improved services, features and additional channels, while hiking the price in Nigeria where the service quality is poor.

He said;

“This double standard, lowering prices at home while increasing them in Nigeria, amounts to economic discrimination and reinforces long-standing concerns about MultiChoice’s exploitative approach toward the Nigerian market.

"It is indefensible for MultiChoice to cite inflation in Nigeria as justification for the hike while offering consumer-friendly pricing in South Africa."

Ilias noted that the company justified its discounts in South Africa as necessitated by the financial pressures faced by households, but implemented a price hike in Nigeria where households are facing similar pressures.

He added despite the price increase, repeated complaints from Nigerian customers are left unaddressed, especially in the area of frequent service disruption and repetitive content.

The new prices means that Nigerian subscribers of DStv and GOtv have to pay an average of 21% more for the same old packages. Photo credit: Yellow Dogg Production Inc.

Source: Getty Images

Group asks FCCPC to take action

Save the Consumers group urged Nigerians to punish Multichoice’s unchecked corporate greed, by boycotting DStv and GOtv until the company proves that it respects Nigerian customer’s rights.

It also urged the FCCPC to take action against Multichoice for flouting its directive and make the company reverse the hike until a transparent review of its pricing model has been completed.

Multichoice ignores FG orders, implements price hike

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Multichoice has implemented the new prices across all its subscription plans from March 1, 2025.

This was despite the federal government's directive through the FCCPC, asking the company to stall the move.

FCCPC had announced its intention to investigate the company's pricing model before approving the increase, but Multichoice went ahead with the hike anyway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng