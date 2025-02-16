Telecommunication companies have started implementing the 50% tariff hike amid public reactions to the price changes

With the new tariff, Nigerians will now pay more for voice calls, send texts to loved ones, and subscribe to data bundles

Many Nigerians have reacted to the price changes, but telecommunication companies insist the adjustments are necessary

Dave Ibemere, a journalist at Legit.ng, has been reporting on business for over ten years. He has deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stock market, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has increased its Pulse call bundle rate by 76.92%, raising the cost from N7.8 per minute (13 kobos per second) to N13.8 per minute (23 kobos per second).

The telecom giant also raised SMS charges from N4 to N6 and is gradually implementing substantial price increases across its data bundles. The changes will be fully reflected by next week.

Telcos adjusts call, text rates Photo credit: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

While a callback message after a missed phone call costs N15 per SMS.

The new changes were confirmed in a text message which reads:

, “Y’ello! Keep enjoying calls at 23k/s to all networks and N6/SMS on Pulse.”

Data prices also rise

Legit.ng had earlier reported that MTN has also made pricing adjustments in its data bundle plans.

For example, the 1.8GB monthly plan will now cost subscribers N1,500, up from N1,000 for 1.5GB.

The 20GB plan rose to N7,500 from N5,500, while the 15GB plan jumped to N6,500 from N4,500.

Long-term data bundles saw even higher hikes, with the 90-day 1.5TB plan soaring from N150,000 to N240,000, and the 600GB 90-day plan rising from N75,000 to N120,000.

Two- and three-month data plans were also adjusted as 100GB for N20,000 now reduced to 90GB for N25,000, and 160GB for N30,000 now offering 150GB for N40,000.

NCC approves telcom tarrif hikes

While other telecom providers have yet to implement similar adjustments, industry analysts predict they will follow MTN’s lead.

The NCC has already approved a request for tariff adjustments by operators on January 20.

In a statement released on X, NCC said:

"The NCC under its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators, will be approving tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

"Recognising the concerns of the public, this decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

The NCC has prioritised striking a balance between protecting telecom consumers and ensuring the sustainability of the industry."

