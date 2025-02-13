Telecom company MTN Nigeria has finally responded to the recent change in its data rates that would result in higher costs for customers.

This came after its data charges were significantly raised for subscribers of the network with one package seeing a 200% hike

In a message to its subscribers, however, it apologised for the recent action, urging subscribers to remain with the network

MTN Nigeria telecommunications provider has finally reacted to the recent adjustment in its data tariffs that will see subscribers pay more.

MTN apologised for hike in plan, urged subscribers to remain with the network. Photo Credit: MTN Nigeria

This occurred after a significant increase in its data tariffs, with one package rising by as much as 200% according to the details on the telco's website.

In an X post directed to its 15GB digital bundle lover, it stated,

“You dey vex, we know.”

"We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.

"We could share several reasons and provide explanations but omo, all that one na story.

"We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.

"In this love season don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much."

Accoridng to a BusinessDay report, the original price of the data was N4,500 but was incentivised to N2,000 to drive internet consumption.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng observed that the telco has now removed the option of the 15GB weekly MTN data following the development.

Reasons for increase

Explaining the reason for the increase, MTN stated,

“Y'ello! Thanks for stopping by, We apologise for any inconvenience and delayed response. A price increase has been implemented to enhance our services and serve you better, which is why you are seeing the updated amount."

In another response, MTN said,

"Y'ello, Sorry for the late response. The adjustment in the price of data bundle is to enable us serve you better. The inconvenience is regretted.

"You can check the adjusted prices by dialling *312#, *123#, visiting http://mtn.ng, or using the myMTN App."

Other ISPs hint at new data prices

Legit.ng reported that following the approval by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for telecommunication companies to increase tariffs by 50%, internet service providers (ISPs), have notified their subscribers of an imminent rise in costs.

The company stated that the NCC update! Old Spectranet plans end soon. Lock in 3mth, 6mth, or 1yr subs now before prices rise.

