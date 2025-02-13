The call rate on MTN Nigeria's pulse bundle has increased by 76.92 percent, from N7.8 per minute to N13.8 per minute

This is a component of the telecom companies' price review that was conducted after the NCC approved a 50% rate increase for the sector

MTN Nigeria earlier removed the option of the 15GB weekly MTN data following the development

MTN Nigeria has raised the call rate on its pulse bundle to N13.8 per minute from N7.8 per minute, which represents a 76.92 percent increase.

This forms part of the telecom operators upward review of prices following the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approval of a 50 percent tariff hike in the industry, BusinessDay reported.

Additionally, the telco has raised the SMS rate from N4 to N6, and it is currently raising the cost of its data bundles.

Earlier, the telecommunications provider finally reacted to the recent adjustment in its data tariffs that will see subscribers pay more.

This occurred after a significant increase in its data tariffs, with one package rising by as much as 200% according to the details on the telco's website.

In an X post directed to its 15GB digital bundle lover, it stated,

“You dey vex, we know.”

"We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.

"We could share several reasons and provide explanations but omo, all that one na story.

"We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.

"In this love season don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much."

Subscribers protest as MTN implements 50% price adjustment

Legit.ng reported that Telecom users have protested as MTN Nigeria started implementing a 50% increase in service charges, which was approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in January.

The NCC gave the approval on January 20, marking the first major price change in over a decade.

The decision came after long discussions between the regulator and telecom companies, who argued that the current prices were no longer sustainable due to rising inflation caused by fuel subsidy removal and Naira devaluation.

