Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have notified their subscribers of an imminent increase in subscription prices

Spectranet, one the leading ISPs in Nigeria notified its subscribers via a text message, asking them to lock in subscriptions

The development comes after MTN Nigeria announced a new data tariff for its subscribers, which caused public outrage

Following the approval by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for telecommunication companies to increase tariffs by 50%, internet service providers (ISPs), have notified their subscribers of an imminent rise in costs.

Spectranet, Nigeria’s leading ISP, in a message to its subscribers seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, hinted at an imminent hike in its data prices.

Spectranet notifies subscribers of price increases

“NCC update! Old Spectranet plans end soon. Lock in 3mth, 6mth, or 1yr subs now before prices rise,” the company stated.

Analysts say the hike in tariff plans by telcos will also affect other providers, especially data prices.

The notification by Spectranet signals data subscription price increases across providers, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, which recently announced price hikes.

MTN announces increase in data prices

The development comes after Nigeria’s biggest telecommunication company, MTN Nigeria announced new data prices on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The changes affected various plans which include daily, weekly and monthly.

Punch reports that a senior executive from MTN confirmed the changes.

Nigerians have reacted to the implementation of new service tariffs, affecting text messaging, voice calls, and data rates.

The rate adjustments follow a 50% tariff increase approved by the NCC in January.

NCC said the decision is backed by its regulatory role under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Telcos secretly increase SMS charges

Similarly, Telcos in Nigeria have begun implementing the 50% tariff hike recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on SMS.

The network operators raised their tariffs on Short Message Service (SMS) by 50%, charging N6.00 per SMS from N4.00

The surreptitious tariff increase has caused a public outrage with many subscribers saying they were not notified.

MTN disclosed that they would halt the implementation until NCC greenlights the move.

Telcos await NCC approval to implement call tariffs

The mobile operators said that the NCC approved a 50% increase, saying they cannot implement it without guidelines from the regulator.

The companies had agreed to implement the new tariff within the first quarter of 2025.

They stated that the guidelines from the NCC will spell out the specifics and framework needed for implementing the 50% hike.

The new policy allows telcos to adjust prices within the tariff bands as set by NCC’s 2013 Cost Study.

9Mobile deal with MTN to enhance service delivery

Legit.ng previously reported that struggling 9Mobile subscribers will soon smile as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is reportedly set to approve the company’s roaming and spectrum-sharing deal with MTN Nigeria.

When finalised, 9Mobile can leverage MTN Nigeria’s national spectrum infrastructure to revamp its ailing network, which has frustrated subscribers.

The new deal has been in the pipeline since the regulator allowed the companies to test national roaming services for three months five years ago.

