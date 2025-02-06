The global tech giant, to the surprise of many, announced a change in its business model that will effectively end its presence in Nigeria

The move has also affected several African countries where IBM has established itself over many years

IBM has operated in Nigeria for over 50 years, focusing on strategic markets including software, hardware, cloud, and consulting services

American technology company International Business Machines (IBM) has clarified its reported plans to exist in about 35 African countries, including Nigeria.

The tech company has come out to clarify that it is not leaving but only changing its operating model which goes into effect in April.

IBM clarifies exit plan

Clarifying further, IBM stated the new model is a strategic step towards improving customer experiences and supporting partners' sustained success, Punch reports.

Under this new structure, the American multinational announced that it will no longer directly manage local sales and market operations. Instead, it will rely on MIBB, a subsidiary of the Midis Group, to oversee its business in 36 African countries.

According to Punch, IBM stated that the transition is part of a broader strategy to enhance customer experiences and empower local partners.

The company went on to say it has contributed significantly to Africa's growth for nearly a century by cooperating with African businesses, governments, and other institutions to generate value and enable their digital transformation and transition to Hybrid Cloud and Artificial Intelligence.

The company added that MIBB will be responsible for marketing and selling IBM products and services across multiple countries in the region, ITweb reports.

Regarding its new operating model, IBM stated:

“Through this new model, IBM will operate in certain African countries through MIBB to empower partners to accelerate client innovation with IBM products and services. The new operating model demonstrates a commitment by IBM to a continued focus in Africa."

IBM further explained that MIBB’s extensive knowledge of the African market and its scalability as key reasons for choosing it as a regional partner.

“MIBB was selected due to its deep knowledge of the African market, its ability to scale operations and its commitment to IBM’s customers and partners.

"MIBB will market and sell IBM products and services in 36 African countries, giving its sales network direct access to IBM's products, services, and support, thereby driving innovation and growth in the region."

MIBB, a subsidiary of the Midis Group, brings over 50 years of experience in IT distribution and operates in more than 70 countries, with 170 affiliates spanning the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa.

PZ denies plan to leave Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc had denied that there is a plan to leave Nigeria.

A senior company official said shareholders have decided to continue operations in Nigeria.

The company's shareholders, according to the report, want to consolidate their over 124-year business cycle in Nigeria.

