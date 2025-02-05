Global site navigation

Local editions

Another Foreign Company Leaves Nigeria After Over 50 Years
Industry

Another Foreign Company Leaves Nigeria After Over 50 Years

by  Dave Ibemere 3 min read
  • American tech giant IBM has decided to end its business in Nigeria, and some other African countries
  • The company is part of a growing trend of foreign companies scaling back or withdrawing from Nigeria
  • Under this new agreement, IBM will transfer its regional functions to MIBB, a subsidiary of Midis Group

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

American technology company International Business Machines (IBM) has announced the end of its on-ground operations in various African markets, including Nigeria.

The tech company said it will transfer its regional functions to MIBB, a subsidiary of the Midis Group.

IBM has decided to leave Nigeria
IBM has decided to exist African market Photo credit: FlamingoImages
Source: Getty Images

The handover is effective from 1 April 2025 and will see MIBB take charge of marketing and selling IBM’s software, hardware, cloud, and consulting services.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

MIBB, a subsidiary of Midis Group, is a multinational IT and telecommunications conglomerate operating across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read also

Standard Chartered Bank speaks on providing single-digit loans for entrepreneurs

In a statement, IBM said:

“MIBB will market and sell IBM products and services in 36 African countries, thereby giving MIBB’s sales network direct access to IBM products, services, and support, further boosting innovation and growth in the region.”

IBM has been in Nigeria for over 50 years and it is one of IBM’s six strategic African markets, BusinessDat reports.

Nigeria has hosted all five of IBM's main business divisions( services, hardware, software, finance, and consulting).

Companies that have left Nigeria

IBM is the first major company to announce its exit from the Nigerian market in 2025, but it follows a growing trend of multinational firms scaling back or shutting down operations in the country due to economic challenges.

The most recent example is Procter & Gamble, which disclosed its decision to cease on-ground operations in Nigeria during a presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

Read also

FG speaks on resuming oil production in vulnerable areas after Shell’s $2.4 billion deal

The company attributed this move to Nigeria’s macroeconomic conditions, stating that operating in the country had become increasingly difficult for a dollar-denominated organisation.

In 2024, Unilever Nigeria Plc, one of the country’s leading consumer goods companies, announced plans to discontinue the local production of some of its popular brands, including Omo and Lux, as part of its restructuring efforts.

Also, a Norwegian energy corporation, Equinor, declared that it had sold its Nigerian operations, including its stake in the Agbami oil field, to Chappal Energies, a Nigerian company.

Equinor's three-decade presence in Nigeria comes to an end with this transaction.

Leading consumer goods manufacturer Procter & Gamble also revealed plans to dissolve its on-ground operations in Nigeria and turn the country into an import market.

Netflix denies plan to leave Nigeria

In a related development, popular streaming giant Netflix has debunked rumours of its purported exit from Nigeria amid economic challenges.

Read also

“Sell everything and buy Nigeria”: Experts speaks on Nigeria’s naira assets

The reports of Netflix's exit sparked anxiety among Nigerians and filmmakers alike.

Several social media reports regarding Netflix's exit were linked to renowned Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan, who suggested that the streaming platform had cancelled several commissioned projects in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Hot: