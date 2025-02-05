PwC Nigeria has announced a new opportunity for recent graduates looking to launch their careers

The selected graduates will have a chance to gain hands-on experience and mentorship from PwC's top executives.

To be selected for the programme, applicants are expected to meet the organisation's requirements

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, a leading professional services firm, has announced the opening of applications for its graduate trainee programme for qualified Nigerians.

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation.

In a statement shared on X, the company announced that it is seeking talented graduates to join its Assurance, Consulting & Risk Services, and Deals lines of service.

The statement reads:

"Are you ready to make a difference? Invest in your future with a leading global professional services firm. Join our community of solvers. Graduate opportunities 2025 in assurance, consulting & risk services, and deals.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. With a network of over 370,000 people across 149 countries, we provide a platform for you to be yourself, grow as an individual, build lasting relationships, and deliver impactful solutions."

Requirements to apply

To be eligible for the 2025 Graduate Trainee Programme, applicants must:

Hold a minimum of a second-class upper division in any discipline from a recognized university.

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme

Interested graduates can apply using this link

Job overviews

PWC noted that the role is permanent and it is based in Lagos for one to two years.

The company said:

"Our first job is something special and kicking off your career with PwC is extraordinary, particularly as a new graduate. If you join us, you get access to a global network of specialists who will help you to learn, grow and develop into the accomplished professional you aspire to be.

"We welcome graduates from diverse academic backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. You’ll begin your journey alongside other graduates, learning from each other just as much as you’ll learn from us. Along the way, you'll build lifelong connections and have countless opportunities to innovate and create.

"Join us, and let's build something great together! Professional qualifications are key to your career growth, and we’ll provide the support and resources you need to excel in your exams. Additionally, our global network offers valuable international development opportunities to help you expand your expertise and reach new heights."

