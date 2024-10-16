A Nigerian company has launched a new app in Abuja to tackle ‘one-chance’ robbery in public transport

The app use QR codes and AI technology to help users to quickly report suspicious activities, helping law enforcement respond faster

The app can significantly reduce response times, increasing the chances for authorities to apprehend criminals and rescue victims before further harm is done

Sure Switch Tech Limited, a Nigerian company has launched the “Sure Drivers app” to combat the rising threat of armed robbery in public transportation, commonly referred to as ‘one-chance’ crimes.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Ugbah Chukwuma at the launch emphasised the app potential to enhance road safety through innovative technology.

He explained that the Sure Drivers app incorporates advanced features, including QR code recognition, AI-powered emergency response systems, and real-time crime detection, designed to empower citizens in reporting suspicious activities and improve law enforcement response times.

“The role of technology in combating road transportation crimes is crucial,. The Sure Drivers app, with its incredible ability to analyze data and predict patterns, has the potential to transform how we tackle these crimes.

The app allows users to quickly report incidents to law enforcement, which can utilize the AI system to manage these reports, prioritize critical situations, and effectively allocate resources. Punch reports.

Chukwuma highlighted the app’s capability to identify legitimate drivers through QR codes at checkpoints, thereby distinguishing them from potential criminals.

He added

“The AI-powered emergency response systems can track individuals masquerading as taxi drivers.

"Apps like these can significantly reduce response times, increasing the chances for authorities to apprehend criminals and rescue victims before further harm is done.."

NURTW shows support

Adamu Idris, Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the Federal Capital Territory, expressed support for the initiative, noting that over 55% of drivers now possess QR codes displaying their information and photos.

Idris remarked:

“Security is everyone’s business. We are determined to make this project successful for the benefit of the public and to ensure secure transportation."

