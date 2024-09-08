Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has alerted Nigerians to a significant security flaw found in the Google Chrome browser.

In a post shared on X, NITDA explained that Google uncovered the vulnerability, labelled ‘CVE-2024-79’, and cybercriminals are actively exploiting it to target users online.

NITDA Issues Warning to Nigerians on Critical Security Threat in Google Chrome Browser

NITDA flags severe Google Chrome vulnerability

NITDA's emergency readiness and response team (CERRT) warned that the vulnerability could have serious consequences, potentially allowing attackers to gain control of compromised systems.

The agency said:

“This vulnerability is classified as a type confusion flaw in Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, related to how Chrome handles JavaScript files, which could allow attackers to run harmful programs on devices that haven’t been updated.”

NITDA further explained that the vulnerability allows attackers to gain full control of compromised systems by exploiting memory corruption due to incorrect data type interpretation.

This could enable attackers to bypass security defences, run harmful code, and even cause systems to crash.

The threat is especially serious as it can be activated by merely visiting a malicious website.

NITDA urged Google Chrome users to regularly check for updates to safeguard against potential attacks.

The agency added:

“The recommended versions are 128.0.6613.84/.85 for Windows and macOS, and 128.0.6613.84 for Linux.”

NITDA advised users to update their browsers by going to the Chrome menu, selecting "Help," and then choosing "About Google Chrome" to install any available updates.

The agency emphasized that keeping the browser up-to-date is essential for safeguarding personal and organizational systems from potential exploits and ensuring continued security.

