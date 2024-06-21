UBA has announced a new opportunity for recent graduates and has set a deadline for interested persons to submit an application

These positions are open to graduates with no prior experience, provided they meet the requirements

The opportunity is open for graduates in African countries where UBA has branches, and the deadline is very close

United Bank of Africa has announced it has extended the deadline for its Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP)

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation and banking career.

The bank announced the date in a statement published on its website and social media platform.

The bank said:

Are you a young graduate, vibrant and passionate about selling and delivering exceptional customer service at any scale? UBA has exciting career opportunities with extensive growth potential.

"Join a supportive, innovative, and dynamic work environment where you can flourish in sales, manage our branches, and drive growth.Requirements."

Bachelor's degree in any field (minimum 2nd class lower).

Must have completed NYSC or have an exemption certificate.

Must not be more than 27 years old by October 2024.

Work experience: 0 - 2 years.

Skills: Strong communication, problem-solving abilities, and a willingness to learn.

UBA is promising that selected candidates will enjoy competitive training, career growth and competitive salary.

The bank added:

“Get hands-on experience and professional development. Clear pathways for advancement and opportunities to learn new skills. Attractive entry-level salary.”

The application window closes on Monday, 24th June 2024, interested candidates can apply with this link.

What to know about UBA GMAP

UBA said its GMAP aims at inspiring young professionals to discover themselves and their inherent potential after graduation.

"Apply With the Link": UBA Announces New Vacancies, Promises Attractive Salary to drive the bank's vision to be the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa.

