Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has updated its channel features, expanding to over 150 countries

The feature now allows for one-to-many communication through broadcast messages, with additional features

WhatsApp has also promised to add more features based on user feedback in the coming months

Meta has announced significant updates to its WhatsApp Channel feature, a strategic move to make the messaging app work like X formerly Twitter.

This is coming just a few weeks after Elon Musk revealed plans to introduce call and video chats on X, similar to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp expands channels to 150 countries Photo credit: Meta

Source: Facebook

According to a statement from Meta, with the updates, WhatsApp Channels will be available to all users in more than 150 countries over the next few weeks.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta in a message on his verified Facebook page also believes it will give WhatsApp users extra value.

He said:

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates."

WhatsApp Channel's key new features

Enhanced Directory - Users can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on their country. They can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Reactions - Users can also react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Editing - While admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, we will automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding - Whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups, it will include a link to the channel so that people can find out more.

WhatsApp releases channel features for broadcast messages for organisations and businesses

Meanwhile, in another report, WhatsApp and Instagram have rolled out a broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels on WhatsApp, much like the recent update it announced on Instagram as it experiments with giving more conversational avenues to its users.

The company also aims to monetize the feature in the future. Admins' phone numbers won't be visible on the channels.

Channels will appear on the new WhatsApp feature in a new tab called Updates.

