The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has alerted Nigerians on the activities of hackers

The agency said hackers are targeting details of users on their laptops and phones via a new software

The NITDA said the new malware known as Info Stealer targets sensitive materials and data on laptops and phones

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has alerted Nigerians that hackers and fraudsters are targeting the systems of organisations and individuals to steal their sensitive information, including personal and confidential data.

The agency stated that the attack was through a software known as Info Stealer Malware.

A new malware collects sensitive info

NITDA disclosed this in a recent advisory, saying that the malware collects usernames, passwords, credit card details, social security numbers, and other sensitive data without the user’s knowledge.

According to the NITDA, the malware attacks systems via phishing emails containing malicious attachments or links, drive-by downloads from affected websites, infected USB drives or removable media, and taking advantage of vulnerabilities in software or operating systems.

NITDA issues guides to keeping safe

Reports say the agency asked Nigerians to be careful when opening emails or clicking links from unknown or suspicious sources to avoid downloading files or software from unreliable websites.

It also asked users to update operating systems and software, keep antivirus up-to-date, scan systems regularly, use strong passwords, back up essential data, and report suspicious activity.

This latest advisory came a couple of hours after the agency warned that fraudsters were exploiting QR codes to deceive unsuspecting users as cybercrimes rise in Nigeria.

NITDA raises alarm over hackers targeting government

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team of the NITDA has issued a warning after discovering hacking attempts against online services provided by the government.

This information was included in a media alert released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, by Hadiza Umar, NITDA's Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations.

Legit.ng earlier reported that hackers stole money from over 1,000 Nigerian bank accounts through BVN-linked numbers. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) officially verified the arrests of two suspects allegedly part of a syndicate involved in the unauthorised access.

