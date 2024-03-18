A man has lost his job due to the slow internet connections being experienced across the West African Sub Region

The man works remotely in the tech industry, and he was not able to meet up with his tasks due to the network hitches

His story was shared online by Ibukun Amosu, who said some people also lost interview slots due to poor internet

The slow internet connection experienced across West Africa is negatively affecting people who work online.

A techie who works remotely has lost his job after internet hitches prevented him from functioning optimally.

The man works remotely and he was unable to function optimally.

Source: Getty Images

A tech expert, Ibukun Amosu, shared the story on X, saying some people also lost interview slots.

He called on Elon Musk to lower the cost of Starlink, which is hosted in space so that Africans could afford it.

Ibukun wrote:

"A remote techie in Ghana lost his job this week because of the poor internet caused by the cable damages. Some folks lost interview slots, and the interviewer refused to reschedule because of the same issue. Elon Musk needs to reduce the price of Starlink for African techies."

See his post below:

Reactions as man loses his job over low internet connection

@chrisidakwo said:

"If only you know how many interviews and business deals guys have lost out on cos MTN or Glo or Airtel, etc decided that was the moment they'd have network issues. Even the fibre networks sef. It's only this Starlink I'm yet to try out."

@almost_Invisibu commented:

"Do you mean the same Starlink that has been down for almost a month at my workplace?"

@KholaAdemola said:

"I lost an interview slot on Friday."

@Dlocalhost said:

"I probably lost a job opportunity because of that. I am waiting for Monday's emails to know."

MTN reacts to network downtime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that numerous African nations experienced internet disruption on Thursday, March 14, due to multiple undersea telecommunication cables encountering failures.

MTN Group, a prominent network provider in Africa, attributed the continuing disruptions to failures in several vital undersea cables.

The outage has impacted international bank transfers and caused limitations on international voice calls.

Source: Legit.ng