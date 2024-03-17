MainOne, an internet infrastructure service provider, has said partial service has been restored to some customers affected by the undersea cable cut

The company said it is working hard to restore full service to affected companies very soon

MainOne stated that the repair works on the undersea cable could take some time to be affected

A West African digital infrastructure service provider, MainOne, has recently restored service to some customers affected by the undersea cable cut in Cote d’Ivoire.

The company added that it is actively working to restore complete services through capacity acquired on available cable systems.

Nigerian internet company says partial service has been restored to damaged undersea cable Credit: Khaichuin Sim

MainOne says repairs could take weeks

For over three days, access to the Internet has been challenging in some African countries following the subsea cable cut, which powers communication and the Internet.

MainOne is one of the affected submarine communications cable owners. Others include the West Africa System (WACS), the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), and SAT3.

MainOne announced on March 15, 2024, that repair works have commenced on its undersea cables, which could take about five weeks to resolve.

TheCable reports that the company is collaborating with cable systems unaffected by the incident or previous outages to secure restoration capacity.

MainOne clarified in a new statement on Saturday, March 16, 2024, that the estimated repair time it initially declared was for its submarine cable fault to be fixed, not for service provision.

MainOne said.

“The repair time is to enable our services to become fully restored and independently supply capacity to customers,” the company said.

“We have already restored services to some customers and are actively working on restoring services to others via capacity acquired on available cable systems.”

Banks, individuals, and organisations suffer outages

According to reports, other communication companies have started repairs on the damaged undersea digital cables along West Africa.

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) said the internet disruption experienced by banks, individuals and some organisations was due to the undersea cable in Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Commission assured that repairs had begun on the subsea cables, saying that firms have promised to work hard to ensure services are restored to the affected countries.

