Nationwide internet disruption in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries due to undersea cable damage.

Nigerian banks, including Ecobank, issue notices to customers acknowledging service fluctuations and delays in digital transactions.

Banks assure customers of active collaboration with internet providers to swiftly resolve the issue and urge them to reach out for assistance through 24/7 Contact Centers.

Nigerian banks have issued notices to their customers regarding delayed transactions on their digital platforms.

The banks, in a separate message, explained that the interruptions are due to disruptions in service caused by damaged undersea cables.

They noted that the damage not only impacted internet service in Nigeria but also affected neighboring countries along the West African coast.

Internet service disruption

Punch reports that internet watchdog, NetBlocks has said internet connectivity disruption in eight West African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon Ivory Coast, Liberia, and the Benin Republic on Thursday, March 14, 2024 was a result of undersea cable damage.

NetBlocks, in the post, said:

“Live network data show today’s telecoms disruption in #Africa has intensified; the incident has high impact to West Africa with significant reductions in connectivity evident across the continent; operators report multiple subsea cable failures.”

Nigerian banks apologise to customers

One of the major banks, Ecobank decided to send out messages to its customers explaining the transactions challenges on their digital platforms.

The message assured customers that the bank's team is actively collaborating with internet service providers to find solutions and resolve the challenge promptly.

The message reads:

"Dear Customer, Notice of Service Fluctuation. We are currently experiencing service fluctuations due to general internet outage as a result of undersea cable damage. This outage is not only nationwide, it also affected countries bordering the West African coast.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by delayed transactions on our digital platforms. Please be assured that our team is actively working with our internet providers to find an alternative source to resolve this challenge swiftly.

"For clarification and further assistance, please reach out to our 24/7 Contact Centre via any of the channels listed below.

"We appreciate your understanding and thank you for choosing Ecobank, the Pan African Bank."

