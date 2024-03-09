A Nigerian energy firm is pioneering sustainable driving with its upcoming electric vehicle release

The company which already launched its gas-power tricycle a few months ago, is taking a new step with its technology

It highlighted the distinctive qualities of its EVs, with standout features including integration of blockchain technology, sensors, and cameras

Egoras, a clean energy enterprise, has revealed intentions to unveil its eagerly awaited electric vehicle on April 28, signalling a notable advancement in sustainable transportation endeavours.

In a statement, the company affirmed its dedication to facilitating the transition of African communities from reliance on fossil fuels to embracing sustainable energy, exemplified by the APEX 28 EV.

It should be noted that the company recently introduced a gas-powered tricycle named the Egoras Dual-Fuel Tricycle.

The company noted that the dual-fuel tricycle runs on petrol and liquified gas, presenting an eco-friendly alternative to users.

As per the company's announcement, the electric vehicle, produced at Egoras' facility in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, signifies a notable stride toward revolutionising and advocating for clean energy within the transportation industry.

According to The Independent, the Chief Executive Officer of Egoras Technology, Ugoji Harry, stated:

“The APEX 28 Electric Vehicle embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“We believe this homegrown solution will play a crucial role in reshaping the future of transportation in Africa.”

He outlined the unique attributes of the APEX 28, highlighting its incorporation of blockchain technology, sensors, and cameras as standout features.

According to his description, the electric vehicle presents a refined and opulent design that appeals to discerning drivers who prioritise elegance and environmental consciousness.

Recently, Nigeria has taken a huge step in its quest to transition into a full-fledged energy-optimised nation.

The plan has seen the country enter a pact with foreign firms to build a mega solar PV manufacturing plant in Nigeria as it transitions from electricity to solar power and petrol-enhanced vehicles to electric vehicles

