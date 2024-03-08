Heirs Energies has broadened its gas supply operations to cater to the recently inaugurated 188-megawatt power facility managed by Geometric Power Limited in Aba, Abia State.

There has been considerable attention drawn to the consistent electricity provision in Aba and its surroundings ever since the Geometric Power Plant commenced operations, marking a significant development in recent weeks.

Supplying gas to Geometric Power Plant

According to The Guardian, Heirs Energies currently serves TransAfam Power Limited, boasting a capacity of 966MW, and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), which operates at a capacity of 541MW.

Additionally, the company extends its gas provisions to local distribution entities, various gas-dependent industries, and other industrial clients.

The Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, said the company's ability to supply these major power plants demonstrates its dedication to lighting up Nigeria and supporting our country's journey towards economic and social prosperity.

He said:

"We are not just participants in the energy sector; we are facilitators of growth and development, driven by a mission to ensure that Nigeria’s natural resources benefit its people.”

Heirs Energies, driven by Tony Elumelu

Established in 2021, Heirs Energies manages OML 17 and its associated infrastructure, directing all gas production from OML 17 to the domestic gas sector.

The company's gas plant in Agbada, Rivers State, yields an output exceeding 80 MMSCFD (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas.

Heirs Energies operates under the guiding principle of advancing Africa's interests through its natural resources, echoing founder Tony Elumelu's Africapitalism philosophy, which prioritizes delivering economic and social advantages to stakeholders.

Additionally, the company holds stakes in recently listed entities such as Transcorp Power Limited, TransAfam, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, alongside its role as an operator of oil-producing assets, exceeding a production rate of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

