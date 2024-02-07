Nigerian youths across the country and abroad have been gifted an opportunity to be inclined with artificial intelligence (AI)

Nigerian tech whiz Oludayo Ojerinde said he has already formulated a program to help improve the skills of Nigerian youths in AI

He stated that the program would run for three months to help build their AI capacity and broaden their knowledge as professionals

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language expert Oludayo Ojerinde has unveiled a scheme to guide young individuals keen on mastering artificial intelligence.

Ojerinde, also the brain behind Davirch AI Consult, an advisory firm in artificial intelligence, expressed that the mentorship initiative is his contribution to society.

Nigerian youths worldwide would be exposed to three-month AI skill training. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Jean-Christophe Verhaegen

Source: Getty Images

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"Learning about artificial intelligence can open many doors for the youths. In Nigeria, we all complain about scarcity of jobs and the inability of the government to employ the teeming youth population.

"Having knowledge about artificial intelligence can be a means to contribute to the body of knowledge and be gainfully employed."

How youth can benefit from mentorship program

The specialist advised young individuals keen to participate in the three-month mentorship program to express their interest by emailing oludayo.ojerinde@davirchconsult.ai.

He added that:

"Interested youths can send an email to show their interest in being part of the mentorship course. Mentorship is a ladder many people have used to attain greater heights and it is an opportunity many people who are just starting life must understand and explore.

"The AI fever is not showing any sign of leaving anytime soon. Many businesses are integrating AI into their operations and it is only going to be beneficial if our youths are not left behind. That is why I'd like to open the eyes of our youths to the benefits of artificial intelligence."

