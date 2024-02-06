Protesting women said their husbands had not been touching them in the night for pressure due to heat

They lamented the poor power supply at the office of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

The women said businesses have collapsed because of the power outage and it's affecting their family

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Women in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital have protested against the over-poor power supply at the office of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

As reported by Daily Trust, the women said their husbands no longer touch them at night due to heat

The protesting women carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘No Light, No Payment’, ‘The Heat is too much’, etc.

They added that they’ve not been able to preserve their cooked foods for weeks due to the power outage.

According to the women, their businesses had been grounded due to poor power supply.

The leader of the protesting women, Maria Ike, said:

“We have decided to let the world know what we are going through in the hands of PHED. The poor supply in our area is at zero level despite the fact that we pay monthly bills to PHED. We no longer have romance and conjugal relationships with our husbands because of so much heat due to power failure. Our businesses have collapsed because of a power outage. This is really affecting our families.”

