Neuralink, a tech company led by Elon Musk, has announced that it has successfully implanted a chip in a human brain

This is one big leap forward for Elon Musk, who is working hard to connect human brains to computers

The patient is said to be recovering well and is expected to be able to control a phone by just thinking about it

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has claimed his Neuralink company has successfully implanted one of its wireless brain chips in a human.

Musk announced this on Monday, January 29, 2024, via his x handle.

Neuralink is a company founded by Elon Musk in 2017 to implant electrodes into people's brains to interpret signals and treat conditions such as paralysis, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease.

Musk also said his device could help people with hearing and vision loss.

The first human implant completed

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk called the first Neuralink product Telepathy.

He said the Neuralink implant would enable people to control their phones or computers and, through them, almost any device just by thinking.

Musk's post reads:

“The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.

“Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

How will the brain implant work?

The implant puts the chip and other electronics inside the user's skull, with wireless communications sending out brain signal data to a Neuralink app, which decodes them into actions and intents.

Charging is also done wirelessly. Neuralink has developed a bespoke surgical robot to perform the implant procedure.

