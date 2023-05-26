Elon Musk's start-up company, Neuralink, has obtained government approval to embed microchips in human brains

This will be a trial phase as Neuralink aims to help patients with severe paralysis regain control by connecting their neural signals to external technologies

In a recent video, Neuralink showcased its technology and demonstrated how animals reacted to the groundbreaking research

Neuralink, the neurotech startup co-founded by Elon Musk, has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) USA to conduct its first clinical trial of installing microchips in humans.

The approval is a significant milestone for Neuralink, which aims to develop brain implants that can decode neural signals and connect them to computers.

A diagram of the process of inserting a microchip into the human brain. Credit: Neuralink

The benefits of the new technology

The brain implant, called the Link, is designed to assist patients with severe paralysis in controlling external technologies solely using neural signals.

Reuters reports that individuals suffering from conditions like ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) may eventually regain their ability to communicate with their loved ones by moving cursors and typing with their minds.

Elon Musk's company excited

In a tweet, Neuralink expressed excitement about the FDA's approval, stating that it is a crucial first step toward helping many people.

However, the specifics of the approved trial have not been disclosed, and patient recruitment has not yet begun.

The race to make history

The brain-computer interface (BCI) technology field is rapidly evolving, which focuses on decoding brain signals and translating them into commands for external devices.

Neuralink has gained significant attention in the BCI industry due to Elon Musk's high profile as the co-founder and his involvement in other prominent ventures such as Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Other companies have developed good BCI systems; however, for now, are yet to receive the FDA's final approval for commercial medical devices.

How the brain-chip implant technology will work

The implementation of Neuralink's BCI requires patients to undergo invasive brain surgery.

The system revolves around the Link, a small circular implant that processes and translates neural signals.

Thin and flexible threads are inserted directly into the brain tissue to detect these signals.

To control the Neuralink devices, patients will utilize the Neuralink app. The implant will enable patients to control external devices, such as mice and keyboards, through a Bluetooth connection.

Here is a video demonstration from Neuralink.

