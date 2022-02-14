15 of the 23 monkeys which received Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chips have have all died allegedly from traumas inflicted on them by the chips.

The Chips were developed in 2016 by Musk's company, Neuralink and was experimented on the monkeys in 2017 and 2020

Some of the monkeys developed severe reaction to the chips which resulted in many of them being put down to avoid further suffering

The monkeys received the chips between 2017 and 2020 and the experiment was moving to humans as it was reportedly said the chips will be tested on humans anytime soon.

Business Insider and the New York Post report that the news came from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, which is an animal-rights group that pored through more than 700 pages of documents, vet records, and necropsy reports through public records at the university.

The beginning of the chips

The brain chip, Neuralink was established in 2016 with the aim of helping people recover from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, curing depression and other mental health problems and connecting humans to the internet from music to near-telepathic communication.

The company said it recorded success when it trialled the chips on pigs in 2020 and a video of a macaque playing ping pong with its mind went viral in 2021.

Extreme suffering

The chips were implanted by drilling holes into monkeys’ skulls. One of the monkeys developed a bloody skin infection and had to be put to death, while another was seen to be missing fingers and toes which may have resulted from self-mutilation and trauma and was also killed. Another one had uncontrollable vomiting immediately after the surgery and collapsed days after.

There are no financial data available concerning the cost of the chips.

