Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has updated the list of type-approved phones in Nigeria to 2,197.

The devices are those tested and approved by NCC and found to meet the set standards required to be sold to consumers in Nigeria.

Chinese phones rule the Nigerian market

In 2023, the list of approved phones stood at 2,155, meaning about 42 new devices have been approved by the telecoms regulator.

According to reports, Chinese models still dominate the mobile market in Nigeria regarding approved devices.

Phones under the Transsion Group, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, currently have the most significant number of devices in the market.

The Transsion Group is the maker of Tecno, Infinix, and iTel, which control 80% of the mobile device market in Nigeria.

NCC warns Nigerians of patronizing unapproved phones

The NCC warned Nigerians not to patronize any phone brand it did not certify for the market.

Despite the warnings, hundreds of unauthorized mobile devices enter the Nigerian market.

The NCC said:

“The menace of counterfeit and substandard handsets has assumed a global dimension and requires a lot of education on the part of the consumers and collaboration with other government agencies to address it.

“Cases of influx and patronage of counterfeit handsets are more rampant in developing countries, such as Nigeria, where importers bring in substandard phones without recourse to the regulatory type-approval process aimed at certifying such devices as fit for the market.”

The Guardian reports that the African mobile phone market recorded 12% growth year-on-year in smartphone shipment in Q3 2023.

Per the data, a total of 17.9 million units of smartphones were shipped to Africa in the review period.

The development comes despite the challenges of import restrictions and volatile foreign exchange.

Samsung suffers decline in market share

The data also revealed that the global smartphone market dropped by one percent.

The report states that the Chinese group Transsion maintained a leading position, achieving a nine percent yearly growth and securing a 48% market share in Africa.

It noted that the company is strategically growing its footprints in emerging markets, focusing on price brands below $100.

Samsung suffered a 13% decline due to challenges in its mid-to-high-end devices, retaining second position with a 26% market share.

