Prices of goods in the market are set to shoot up, according to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria

This is as the naira continues its free fall against the US dollar in both the official and unofficial markets

MAN said that the recurrent fluctuations in the forex market pose challenges for manufacturers in formulating long-term plans

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

Manufacturers anticipate a further increase in commodity prices of goods in the markets across Nigeria due to the ongoing depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar.

Following the removal of the rate cap on the national currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2023, the naira has experienced a notable decline on both the official and unofficial foreign exchange platforms.

MAN's president noted that the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market pose challenges for manufacturers in formulating long-term plans. Photo credit - ICIR, Culture Trip

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), where forex is officially traded, the naira sustained its downward trend, falling to a record low of N1,348.63 per dollar.

The naira's depreciation persisted in the parallel market, with the United States dollar reaching N1506/$ yesterday, compared to the previous day's rate of N1,410.

This decline occurred despite the CBN releasing $500 million to address the backlog of verified foreign exchange (forex) transactions across various sectors.

Continuous naira depreciation leads to price escalations

Francis Meshioye, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, told The PUNCH that the persistent value of the naira above N1,400 in the parallel market would likely result in economic repercussions, leading to price escalations.

He said:

“It is not possible to remain profitable with this exchange rate. The first challenge is breaking even. It means the prices of things will be higher, and the income is not there for people to buy things as they should buy as things become more expensive.

“So, the demand will become low, and this will affect our bottom-line. The break-even point will become critical. So, what businesses should do is to ensure that they break even at this time. It is a critical and very challenging time for us.”

Meshioye anticipates that consumers whose purchasing ability has consistently diminished are unlikely to welcome these price increases.

He noted that the recurrent fluctuations in the foreign exchange market pose challenges for manufacturers in formulating long-term plans.

He stated:

“It is a harsh time, which means we have to revise our strategy. It is hard for us to have a long-term plan, and even the short-term plans, we have to regularly revise them so that we can incorporate the reality of the economy into it.”

The president of MAN emphasized the necessity for manufacturers to collaborate and devise practical solutions to sustain their operations in light of the prevailing foreign exchange (FX) challenges.

The depreciation of the naira has contributed significantly to the country's elevated inflation rates, which clocked at 28.92% in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) persistently making multiple instalment payments to address outstanding forex backlogs, these efforts have proven insufficient to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

