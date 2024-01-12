Union Bank has reassured customers not to worry about the safety of funds in their accounts

This message is important following the decision by the CBN to sack all board of directors

A new team of directors has also been appointed for Union Bank, and two others linked to former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele

Union Bank has sent a clear message to customers about the funds in their bank accounts amid ongoing management reshuffling by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

Legit.ng had reported that the CBN, on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, sacked the entire Board of Directors governing Polaris, Union and Keystone Banks.

The action followed the recommendation of the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Obazee is tasked to look into the CBN's activities during the Godwin Emefiele tenure and other relevant agencies.

CBN sacks all directors

In its statement signed by Sidi Hakama, its spokesperson, the CBN accused the affected banks of regulatory non-compliance and corporate governance failure, among others.

Part of the statement reads:

“This action became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f, (g), th) of Banks and Other Financial institutions Act, 2020."

Following its decision, the apex bank appointed new executives, with Yetunde Oni as the new managing director/chief executive officer of Union Bank.

Union Bank message to customers

The changes by the CBN caught Nigerians' attention and forced the 106-year-old bank to send a reassuring message.

The message seen by Legit.ng reads:

"Your funds are safe with us! Dear Customer. As you may already know, CBN, in its efforts to ensure a stable and effective banking sector, has dissolved the Board of Union Bank of Nigeria and appointed new executives to oversee its operations.

"We want to assure you that your accounts and funds are safe with the bank. Union Bank remains committed to serving our valued customers, and your financial well-being is our priority.

"Your trust in Union Bank is important to us, and we will continue to operate with the same dedication to transparency, integrity, and customer satisfaction with which we have served our customers for 106 years.

"If you have questions or concerns, kindly email. We thank you for your patronage and look forward to serving you for many years."

