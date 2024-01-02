It has been two years since the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) granted 5G licenses to three telecommunication companies

While MTN and Airtel have already launched services, Mafab Communication's service is still in the process of preparation

Mafab Communication has now taken its first step towards commencing its service and has asked customers to come and buy its routers

Nigeria’s long-awaited third 5G operator, Mafab Communications Limited, is now inviting users to purchase its 5G routers on the company's website.

This is coming over 2 years after it successfully secured a 5G licence during an auction held on December 13, 2021.

Mafab communication set to launch service Photo credit: Fernando Gutierrez

Source: Facebook

At the time of the auction, Mafab Communications secured the license alongside MTN, beating Airtel to the surprise of many.

Mafab Communication Routers

After many months of silence, on December 31, 2023, BusinessDay reported that the company updated its website with new products and their respective prices

According to the message on the website, users can now buy its routers for N50,000 using a link which redirects to Sterling Bank.

Also, the company released its price list for its data bundles which ranges from daily price of N350 for 500 MB to N20,000 for 140GB.

MTN charges N22,000 for 120GB, while Airtel charges N20,000 for 120GB.

A message on the Mafab communication website reads:

"Experience ultra-fast data speed Download and upload massive files 100x faster, stream movies and concerts with zero lags, enjoy enhanced VR/AR applications.

"Our standalone 5G technology enables network slicing, which supports and fulfills a wide range of network requirements, allowing for improved user experience.

"A 5G standalone network is launched using 5G infrastructure. It is designed in a way that unlocks 5G’s full potential as it allows for transmission of 5G core into pieces that are tailor-made to meet the needs of consumers and businesses."

Mafab communication also revealed that its service is now live in 6 states which are, Lagos, Abuja, Port- Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, and Enugu.

The 5G coverage area is lesser than MTN and Airtel.

