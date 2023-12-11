Katsina State has waived the Right of Way charges for telecommunication firms

The charges are generally paid before laying optic fibres in any part of the state

It is expected that the development will soon attract investments for the state

The Katsina State Government has waived telecommunication firms' Right of Way charges. These are supposed to be paid before laying optic fibres in any part of the state.

The waiver order was issued to execute the Katsina State governor's authority. Photo Credit: FG

Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda said this is part of its effort to woo telecominvestorsr to the state.

Free of charge per linear metre now free

Kaula said the development followed the governor's signature of the Right of Way (RoW) charges Regulation Order 2023 according to a Punch report.

The order was issued to execute the governor's authority granted by Section (5)2 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This order may be cited as the Right of Way (RoW) charges (Regulation) Order and shall be deemed to come into effect on December 8, 2023.

“From the commencement of the Order, charges on Right of Way (RoW) throughout the state shall be free of charge per linear metre,”

he stated.

According to him, the RoW charge the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) fixed is N145 per linear meter.

While some states imposed higher fees than that, he noted that Radda's most recent order had made it free in Katsina State.

He said the move will soon attract investments for Katsina, especially in ICT and internet development.

