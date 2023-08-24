Telcom operators are clamoring for an increase in how much Nigerians are paying for data and call rates

They emphasised that the current pricing scheme is too cheap, citing various economic challenges, which include forex

Nigeria's four biggest telecommunication service providers include MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile

Mobile network operators (MNOs) have called for a review of the current price regime for calls, short message service (SMS), and data.

Speaking under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the service providers said the pricing is no longer sustainable.

ALTON chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, noted that the matter requires urgent review, given the sector's importance to Nigeria's economy, Guardian reports.

He said:

“What we are charging today is certainly not sustainable. It is only a matter of time; either it will impact the scale of service or the industry’s performance and service availability. But certainly, it is not sustainable…what we have currently. We are living on borrowed time.”

Adebayo, who spoke during Lagos's Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2023), still needs to confirm a price increase soon.

He added:

"We are looking at all the elements, and decisions will be made soon. But the fact remains that current rates in the sector are not sustainable in the current dispensation.”

“The current pricing regime in the industry is not sustainable. We are selling below cost, Too cheap. It is not easy to go about that, but market forces should be allowed to determine prices.”

In 2022, telecom companies proposed adjusting the price floor for calls, suggesting a hike from N6.4 to N8.95 and an increase in the SMS price cap from N4 to N5.61.

NCC confirms no telecom tariff hike ahead

In a similar report, the Nigeria Communications Commission has said Nigerians should rest assured as there will be no increase in rate anytime soon.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC said some processes need to be followed if there will be a hike in price.

He said the loss of subsidies is why the commission has yet to implement any hike in rate for now.

