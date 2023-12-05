An IT expert and the founder of Talentcroft said Nigerians are poised to reap from the recent 5G adoption in the country

Harold Olamilokun said the recent access to the technology by telecom firms is a positive signal to drive development in Nigeria

He told Legit.ng in an interview that despite initial challenges, access to 5G will produce technological advancement in Nigeria

Founder of Talentcroft and Senior Partner at Rane Interaktiv Medien Limited, Harold Olamilokun, has said the recent surge in 5G subscriptions will lead to a pivotal transformation and advancement in connectivity in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he said that in the dynamic landscape of Nigeria's telecommunications sector, the recent surge in 5G subscriptions marks a pivotal juncture, underscoring the transformative potential of advanced connectivity.

A quantum leap in 5G adoption

Olamilokun said:

"As a seasoned practitioner in the industry, I find immense value in delving into the intricacies of the data obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission portal, offering a pragmatic analysis of its implications."

"Eleven months into the 5G era in Nigeria, the surge in subscriptions to 1.8 million is not merely a numerical milestone but a testament to the accelerated adoption of advanced connectivity. The monthly growth of 537.95%, despite a marginal decline in total mobile subscriptions, represents a tangible shift in the preferences of Nigerian consumers."

MTN Nigeria's leadership role and Mafab's challenges

He said MTN Nigeria's operational 5G network stands out as a beacon of operating excellence, with coverage extending to 5.5% of the population. MTN has not only led the 5G rollouts but has also set the standard for transformative possibilities. The visionary words of Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria's CEO, resonate as 5G redefines connection, creation, collaboration, and competition in unimaginable ways.

While MTN charts a path of success, the industry raises valid concerns about Mafab Communications, stating that despite securing a 5G license simultaneously, Mafab's delay in commercial rollout sparks questions about its readiness for the complexities of 5G operations. It underscores the practical challenges that accompany the advent of new technologies.

Airtel Africa's strategic entry

The IT guru reveals that Airtel Africa's strategic entry into the 5G arena, though later than some counterparts, is noteworthy. Collaborating with Samsung to provide affordable 5G-enabled devices demonstrates a commitment to enhancing access and competing effectively in the evolving digital landscape.

The Talentcroft boss said while immediate dominance is not expected, the projected trajectory indicates a promising future. As more Nigerians opt for 4G initially, the later part of the decade holds the promise of significant 5G uptake, aligning with the broader digitization of the economy.

The African 5G landscape, while still catching up globally, holds tremendous potential. With over one billion global 5G connections, the continent's adoption rate is expected to rise from 1% to 8% by 2026, with a further leap to 22% by the decade's end. The global perspective underscores the transformative power of 5G on a truly global scale.

Communication is the bedrock of all transactions, with only existing with the ability to communicate effectively. Privatizing Nigeria's telecommunications industry over two decades ago paved the way for a rapid economic upswing, catapulting the nation from the shadows of the past. From Sat Phones to GSM, this revolution positioned Nigeria competitively on the global stage, fostering access to information and facilitating seamless transactions.

Digital transformation and the knowledge economy

Now, as we stand at the cusp of a new era characterized by the democratization of telecommunications, parallels with the banking sector's digital revolution become apparent. We find ourselves in the content era, where creators and influencers wield significant influence, transcending into captains of industry. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat have empowered individuals to monetize their craft, aligning with Nigeria's trajectory towards a knowledge-based economy.

The nationwide surge in e-learning platforms and digital schools attests to a fast-emerging norm. The improved technology accelerates information dissemination and elevates proficiency, positioning Nigeria on the trajectory to become the world's Human Resource capital. This transformative journey aligns seamlessly with the shift towards a knowledge-based economy, propelling the nation into an era where information reaches more people in shorter timeframes and fostering a surge in proficiency that is set to redefine Nigeria's global standing.

In essence, the surge in 5G subscriptions in Nigeria is more than a statistical triumph; it symbolizes a practical shift in how the populace harnesses and embraces connectivity. As we navigate this transformative journey, challenges and opportunities intertwine, shaping the future of Nigeria's digital landscape.

