Mafab communication 5G services will be activated in Lagos, with various cities listed by the company

Mafab secured the 5G license after outbidding other telecommunication service providers in December 2021

The fifth-generation network promises faster internet services, less latency and better downloads

Mafab Communication has confirmed that its 5G network would be live in six Nigerian cities, following the launch of the network in Abuja on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

As expected the company plans to launch the service first in Lagos on Thursday, 26 January 2023, the Punch reports.

Mafab is one of the three telecom operators that won the 5G 3.5GHz spectrum licenses in Nigeria. The others include MTN and Airtel.

BusinessDay reports that Mafab’s service may not be available immediately despite launching its service.

What Mafab promising

Mushabu Bashir, chairman of Mafab Communications, speaking at the launch event said that the rollout of the Mafab 5G network is the beginning of immense opportunities for the country as it represents Nigeria’s capabilities and infinite possibilities.

His words

“The prospect of increased job opportunities as a consequence of the value-chain benefits the technology will generate and offer is the dream we have all gathered here to launch today.”

During the 5G services launch event, the company also used the opportunity to unveil a brand-new logo for the company which it said heralds the dawn of a new era of infinite possibilities which the technology offers.

Aside from choosing Abuja and Lagos as their launch locations, the company did not list the remaining cities that would be getting the service next.

