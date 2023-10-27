A man has continued to search for his laptop, which was thrown away ten years ago, despite having less hope of recovery

The laptop's hardware contains cryptocurrency valued at over N158 billion at the current market price

He said he will continue his search and will now use robot dogs and AI to retrieve the lost laptop

Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy

James Howells, a 37-year-old British citizen, has said he won't give up in his search to retrieve his old laptop, mistakingly thrown away ten years ago with 8,000 bitcoins worth N158 billion.

The Independent UK reports that Howells has now unveiled he will use robot dogs and Artificial intelligence to try and get the money back.

James Howells is determine to get back his lost fortune Photo credit: Independent.uk

Source: Facebook

The bigger problem for Howell

However, his major challenge is that the Newport council, a city in the UK where he lives, is not ready to grant him access to the dumpsite, believing it is a fruitless endeavour.

He has put together a legal team and wants to fight his case with the council to allow him access to the dump site.

Howells, who is an IT engineer, was quoted as saying:

“I have tried for 10 years to be nice, now we need to go to battle, I wont stop.

"I’ve always tried to engage with Newport City Council in a businesslike manner, they are the site owner, they are the operator, they own the permit for the landfill, so I’ve always wanted to be friends with them and work with them.

“And to do that I’ve always tried to build a bigger, better team to try and impress them and finally engage with me.”

How Howells lost his laptop

The report said the whole saga started in 2013 when Howells put the hardware from an old laptop that contained 8,000 bitcoins, the world's leading cryptocurrency, in a black bag in his hallway.

His words:

“I was doing a clear-out in my office and put a lot of items into a bag which I then placed at the front door of my house.

“I woke up the next morning and my ex-partner had already taken the bags to the landfill site; she thought she was doing me a favour, it wasn’t her fault.”

After the unintentional error, the cryptocurrency expert hatched a plan to regain his lost millions by assembling a crack team of environmental health and data recovery experts.

As part of the plan, his team would utilise AI to operate a mechanical arm in sorting the mounds of rubbish. Each residue would then be sifted through by hand in a nearby pop-up tent.

On what he is planning with the robot dog, he noted that it will ensure opportunistic thieves cannot steal his discarded hard drive.

CBN gives reasons for 2-year post-no-debit on crypto funds from banks

Legit.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shed light on why it decided to ban cryptocurrency in the country.

Kinsley Obiora, the Deputy Governor of Economic Policy at the CBN, clarified the Business Session of the Fiscal Liquidity Assessment Committee (FLAC) retreat in Abuja.

You will recall that in 2021, CBN banned cryptocurrency-related transactions within the country, citing concerns about money laundering and terrorism financing.

Source: Legit.ng