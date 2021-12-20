A bitcoin owner has shared the pains of how he returned home to find his broken laptop where he stored bitcoin bought ten years ago had been thrown away by his mum

He revealed he was one of the early bitcoin investors and had totally forgotten he made such an investment

Not until he saw his friend who had also invested with him ten years ago on social media claiming he has made it thanks to Bitcoin

A bitcoin trader is in tears after claiming that his mother threw out his damaged laptop, which contained crypto valued $557 million (N234 billion).

He vented his grief on Reddit, a social media site, via the subreddit channel /r/bitcoin, stating that his life is completely ruined.

According to The Sun UK, he bought 10,000 Bitcoin as a gamble in early 2010, paying roughly $80 after being persuaded by his undergraduate friends, and stored the keys on his laptop after transferring them from a USB.

One Bitcoin is worth over N19 million in Nigeria Credit: coinmarket

As the popularity of cryptocurrencies grew, the user said he recalled his purchase and went back to seek for it, believing he was sitting on a large fortune as Bitcoin's value skyrocketed.

When he got back home to look for his old laptop, which had been broken for years, he said he discovered the mum had entered his room and thrown the laptop away.

His story

The anonymous writer wrote:

“I literally fainted, I was angry, confused, shocked, in denial, sad, raged and so many other emotions.”

He further claimed that the calamitous tragedy caused him to have a "mental breakdown" and suffer from sadness since "every day" as he recalls what might have been.

He stated he also became bitter of his mother, blaming her for tossing out the laptop, which had been sitting in a pile of "untouched rubbish" for years.

Despite his efforts to get his life back on track, he claims that the soaring value of Bitcoin has only exacerbated his sadness.

He added:

“I am still broke, I still live with my parents, I am employed, but at a job I hate, and have friends, but we don’t talk much, and life is just not the same as it used to be.”

The pains

Some Redditors questioned whether his tale was true, but the anonymous user insisted it was accurate in the comments section.

In his post, the Redditor wrote:

“I could have lived the most incredible great life and told the most epic tale about how my wealth came to be, but it never occurred. My life is spiraling downward; I am terribly sad and feel miserable every day.

"Things aren't the same as they used to be, and they never will be, because bitcoin has wrecked my life, or maybe I let it to ruin my life, [I'm not sure].

"My hopes were all high and ecstatic within 24 hours, then down and horrible, and it has damaged me to this day and will continue to drag me down for whatever long I live I wish I am allowed to search the landfills I will."

When asked about what he did next, he stated that he quit his job since all motivation had been drained from him.

He added:

“For the fact i was a millionaire working in a store unknowingly for years breaks my heart. The amount of pain and severe depression cannot be explained."

Investors are in tears as over N3trn worth of bitcoin is wiped out

Meanwhile, investors of bitcoin saw over N1 trillion wiped off their investment as the cryptocurrency crashed within the last 24hours.

At its lowest on Saturday, one unit of Bitcoin sank below the $42,000 mark, losing as much as 22 percent, as per a Reuters report.

The fall comes amid Christmas risk-off taking a cue from the global stock markets, which remained volatile for the same reason

