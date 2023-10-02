Starlink, will in the coming weeks, begin distributing its terminals via Jumia in Nigeria and 11 other countries in Africa

Jumia stated that it will use agents to deliver Starlink kits to Nigerians in remote places with little internet access

The company said Starlink has done similar deals in other continents like Southeast Asia, Europe and other places

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to partner with Nigeria-based e-commerce company Jumia to deliver Starlink’s internet kits to Nigerians.

Jumia will initiate the sale of Starlink’s satellite kits, terminals, and other equipment in select African countries, starting with Nigeria in the coming weeks.

Jumia reveals countries where Starlink kits would be available

Jumia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Hisham El Gabry, said the partnership offers the kits through sales and distribution agreements in Africa.

Gabry revealed that Starlink has done similar deals in other continents, stating that the plan is to begin selling through Jumia and its agents in Nigeria and Kenya.

Starlink will use Jumia services to help deliver its terminals in areas that need formal addresses and city mapping.

The terminals could connect to low-earth orbit satellites and potentially deliver broadband services in Africa, which has the world’s lowest internet access.

Companies such as the MTN Group and Vodacom have been the primary broadband providers in Africa, but there have been challenges in growing the infrastructure in remote areas.

Major tech firms have also tried to deliver high-speed internet in Africa via creative means but have yet to prove abortive.

The development has led to a return to traditional methods such as fibre optics and undersea cables.

Nigerians complain of Starlink costs

Facebook tried to build a giant drone to give high-speed internet connectivity in Africa but later abandoned the project.

Elon Musk’s Starlink provides thousands of small satellites that communicate via user terminals and has appeared to be a better alternative to connect people in Africa.

Nigerians complain that a standard Starlink terminal at N435,000 may discourage those using cheaper alternatives.

BusinessInsider reveals that Jumia plans to sell Starlinks products in 11 African countries where it operates.

Starlink confirmed the deal without adding any additional details.

