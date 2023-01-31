SpaceX has announced that its Starlink internet service is now live in Nigeria, the first in Africa

The company stated this via a tweet on Monday, saying Nigerians can now enjoy its services

Also, the company announced that it has reduced its hardware and subscription costs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

SpaceX, the space exploration company, owned by billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, announced on Monday, January 30, 2023, that Starlink Internet Service is now live in Nigeria, the first African country to receive the service.

The company announced this via a tweet on Monday, stating that Nigerians can now enjoy its services in the country.

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Firm announces prices

The Punch reported that the company announced that subscribers to its service will pay about N19,260 per month and N274,098 for hardware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Starlink internet service is live in 47 countries including Nigeria. The company seeks to deliver a global internet service, using a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit with the capacity to reach rural and isolated areas.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami said that with the arrival of Starlink in Nigeria, the country has achieved 90 per cent broadband access.

Concerns over cost and service delivery

There are concerns about the high cost of its services as competitors’ costs are way lower.

Analysts believe the entrance of Starlink internet service in Nigeria will spur competition.

Recall that in January, the company announced that the cost of its hardware token was $600 while the subscription was pegged at $45 monthly.

Reports say the company however announced that it has slashed the price of its hardware to N274,98 and its monthly subscription to N19,260.

Nigerian man shares experience using Elon Musk’s starlink network after Paying over N400k to purchase

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Bello Gbadebo has taken to social media to provide his experience using the newly launched Elon Musk satellite internet service, Starlink.

He was one of the few Nigerians who made a preorder when Starlink announced plans to roll out and expand its services to Nigeria in 2022.

Legit.ng had ealier reported that Musk had announced in his Twitter handle that Starlink would become active in Nigeria August 2022, and he urged potential users to begin ordering the $99 starter kits.

Source: Legit.ng