The CEO at X, formerly called Twitter, has revealed that the company will begin recruitment again

She said the company is focused on growth and wants to achieve that by getting more people to join

The new CEO revealed that most advertisers who left the platform when Musk took over were returning

Following Elon Musk's purchase of X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media company has cut over half its workforce. Still, all that is about to change as the new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, says the company has begun recruiting again.

Yaccarino said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, August 10, 2023, that as she comes in, the focus moves from cost-cutting to growth which entails recruiting.

Elon Musk's X to begin hiring again, says new CEO, Linda Yaccarino Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Advertisers are returning to Twitter

She revealed that X still needs to list any open positions on the company's webpage or LinkedIn page.

BusinessDay reports that Yaccarino said the company's operational run state is near to breaking even and that its relationship with advertisers, which ran into murky waters when Musk took over and announced a series of changes, was improving and that some of those who left were returning to the social media platform.

She said:

"We're a company that has gone from 8,000 people and has gone through an essential cost-discipline exercise to about 1,500 people, so it makes sense that there wouldn't be some type of impact of presence with these people."

She said that Musk gives her autonomy, and their roles are clear.

According to Yaccarino, Musk is working on accelerating the brand and working on the future. At the same time, she is responsible for the rest, running the company from partnerships to legal sales to finance.

He fired over 6,000 staff including the former CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Former African staff cry out over unpaid severance packages

Recently, former African staff of Twitter alleged that Musk refused to pay them after firing them when he bought the company for $44 million in October 2022.

They said that their severance packages which the social media company signed in a contract with them upon recruitment, are yet to be paid.

Musk shocked many when he changed the company's name from Twitter to X, with X Corp as the Holding company, and announced that he intends to make it the Everything app similar to China's WeChat.

