Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has launched a new platform, Threads

The new social media platform will function primarily like Twitter

Reports say the latest social media platform has surpassed 10 million users in seven hours

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, Meta launched a Twitter clone, Threads, to rival Elon Musk’s microblogging site, Twitter.

Threads will function more like Twitter with text-based posts, like, share, and comments functionalities akin to Twitter.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the launch of Threads Credit: Meta

Source: Facebook

Threads hits 10 million users in 7 hours after launch

Threads is now a top trending topic on Twitter and has reportedly crossed 100 million downloads in 7 hours, according to Zuckerberg.

The Instagram text-based conversation app has been described as a place where communities come together to discuss everything from everything users care about to what will trend tomorrow.

The app went live on Apple and Android stores in 100 countries and will run without ads.

Experts say Threads is the biggest challenger to Twitter, which has seen many competitors emerge but could not displace the microblogging site.

Twitter has said it has more than 200 million active daily users.

Twitter responded to the new development with a two-word post, ‘Be kind.’

Threads is a Twitter clone and Instagram spinoff

The new Meta-owned platform was introduced as a clear spinoff of the photo-sharing app, Instagram, offering a built-in audience of over two billion users.

There are, however, five things to know about Threads.

Like Twitter, Threads will allow users to discuss topics daily. Threads will directly port users’ existing Instagram followers and the following list, eliminating the need to build a community from scratch. It allows users to follow and connect directly with their favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build loyal followers to share their ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world. Threads is closely connected with Instagram and will likely experience similar character features of 125 caption characters, 150 characters for Bio, and 30 characters for user name. It may likely not face reading limits but action limits of 500 daily actions (including following, unfollowing, and liking).

Source: Legit.ng