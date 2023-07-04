Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has launched the Twitter challenger app

The new app, Threads, will be launched on Thursday, July 6, 2023, and will be linked to Instagram

Meta said the new app seeks to expand conversations about what is happening today and would happen tomorrow

Following the recent chaos engulfing Twitter over a new policy announced by Elon Musk on Saturday, July 1, 2023, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has launched a new app, Threads, to take on Twitter.

A statement by the company revealed that the new platform will berth on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Picture of the new app, Threads Credit: Meta

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The new platform would be linked to Instagram

The development comes months after Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, and Twitter CTO, agreed to a cage fight.

The new app is available for pre-order on the App Store and will be linked to Instagram.

Meta described the new platform as a text-based conversion app.

The company describes the new product as a “text-based conversation app”.

Meta said:

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what will be trending tomorrow.”

The new app by Meta seeks to replicate Twitter and will be unveiled amid several new features introduced by Elon Musk.

Twitter restricts users to a number of posts

Elon Musk, on Saturday, restricted the number of posts users can read on Twitter.

Musk said the move is to tackle data and systems manipulation, Musk revealed in a tweet.

The billionaire said verified users would access 6,000 posts daily, while unverified and new users would be allowed to read 600 and 300 tweets, respectively.

Responding to a tweet about the new app, Threads, Musk said: “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.”

According to reports, Threads has been billed as Instagram's text-based conversation app and allows users to keep the same username and follow duplicate accounts as they do on the photo-sharing platform.

Meta to build standalone social Media to compete with Twitter

Legit.ng reported Facebook's parent company, Meta, is contemplating a new standalone social media network to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

The move, CNBC reported, is to help Meta attract some of Twitter's dissatisfied users looking for alternative platforms after Musk took over the site.

The project would increase Meta's offerings beyond Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram and launch it into a Twitter-dominated ecosystem. Instagram head Adam Mosseri reportedly leads the project.

Source: Legit.ng