Meta Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has launched premium verification services for its users

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, introduced the Meta verified services in the United Kingdom in May 2023

According to Zuckerberg, users will need to pay a monthly subscription fee of over N6,000 to obtain the verification badge

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Facebook and Instagram users across the globe will soon start paying for the verification badge.

This followed Meta's successful rollout of the premium service in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States in February and March 2023, respectively.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking at a past Facebook event. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

Meta verified

Sky News reports that the company has also introduced the service in the United Kingdom, which requiries subscribers to pay a monthly fee of $11.99(N5,500) for users on the web.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While those using mobile phones must pay $14.99(N6,907) per month.

Mark Zukerberg speaks

Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, emphasized that Facebook Premium's primary purpose is to protect users from impersonation and provide them with direct support.

He highlighted the features of the premium service, stating:

"You can get a badge, proactive impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support."

He also explained that subscribers to Meta verified must be above 18 years old and present a government-issued photo ID while using two-factor authentication.

Once verified, the user will not change the profile name, photo, username, or date of birth.

Benefits of verification

Meta Verified also offers exclusive stickers on Facebook, Instagram Stories, and Facebook Reels.

Additionally, subscribers will receive 100 Stars per month on Facebook to show support for content creators.

Elon Musk Twitter Blue decision

The launch of Facebook Premium follows Elon Musk's Twitter Blue premium subscription introduced in November 2022 after his acquisition of the social media platform.

Musk encouraged Twitter users to subscribe to the service, which offers features such as editing, posting long videos, and protection against fake accounts.

The Twitter Blue subscription costs $8 per month or $84 annually.

The new legacy programme costs subscribers $8 per month or $84 annually.

"Cheating upgraded": WhatsApp unveils new chat lock feature in 5 simple steps

In another report, WhatsApp has introduced a new chat lock feature, enabling users to hide private conversations in a password-protected folder.

Chat Lock further enhances privacy by requiring authentication for accessing locked chats.

The update also strengthens WhatsApp's security and privacy efforts, complementing features like end-to-end encryption.

Source: Legit.ng