The world's most popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, has announced a new feature allowing users to edit their messages on the platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, announced the new feature on Monday, May 22, 2023, and said the users can edit their chats 15 minutes after messages have been sent.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces new feature Credit: Meta

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp introduces ways to edit chats

Before now, users either deleted or sent a correction in separate messages.

The recently introduced feature has been used by competitors like Telegram and Signal, which have since introduced the feature.

Reports say Telegram users have up to 40 hours to edit their messages, while WhatsApp offers 15 minutes.

Last year, WhatsApp increased the time limit for deleting a chat from 48 to 60 hours. The feature debuted with seven minutes time lapse before deleting a message.

The latest feature is one of several new features. The Meta-owned platform has rolled out in the past week.

Newest features on WhatsApp

Zuckerberg announced a chat lock that allows users to lock and hide conversations on the app.

Zuckerberg explained that the Chat Lock feature would remove a chat thread from the app's regular onscreen inbox and place it into a new folder that can only be opened by a password or biometric, such as facial recognition or a fingerprint.

Calling it "one more layer of security," Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, added Chat Lock would protect "your most private conversations" and hide notifications from them. As part of its privacy package, Meta allows WhatsApp users to encrypt their backups, block the ability to screenshot and make their messages disappear automatically.

When a chat is locked, you can ensure that sensitive information and personal data in that conversation remain secure, even if someone else gains access to your phone. This level of control enhances your overall conversation security and protects your privacy.

