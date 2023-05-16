WhatsApp has introduced a new chat lock feature, enabling users to hide private conversations in a password-protected folder

Chat Lock further enhances privacy by requiring authentication for accessing locked chats

This update also strengthens WhatsApp's security and privacy efforts, complementing existing features like end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has unveiled a new feature called Chat Lock that allows users to protect and hide their private conversations.

This feature enables individuals to move specific chats to a password-protected folder, making them inaccessible to anyone without the correct authentication.

The authentication can be done using a password or biometric security, such as a fingerprint, or facial recognition.

WhatsApp chat lock enhances features Photo credit: @whatsapp

Source: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, made the announcement in a Facebook post, emphasizing that the locked chats in WhatsApp enhance the privacy of users.

His post reads:

"New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content."

WhatsApp private features

WhatsApp has a history of prioritizing security and privacy, with features such as end-to-end encryption, encrypted chat backup, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, and control over the visibility of the last seen status.

WhatsApp's new Chat Lock feature represents another step in the company's ongoing efforts to provide users with robust privacy and security controls, allowing individuals to protect their most sensitive conversations from prying eyes.

How to enable WhatsApp chat lock feature

To enable the Chat Lock feature, users must download or update WhatsApp to the latest version on Android and iOS devices.

Once updated, they can go to the specific chat they wish to lock, click on the profile picture, and find the new "chat lock" option below the disappearing message menu.

Enabling the chat lock requires authentication using the phone's password or biometrics.

Users can swipe down on the WhatsApp home page to access locked chats and conveniently view all the closed conversations.

Whatsapp users reacts

Itumeleng Sizila writes:

"Very amazing. Thanks for keeping our relationships safe!"

Hopsy Kalino MW Also reacted

"This is so great and wonderful news, thanks Mr . Cheating has been upgraded"

Martin Beck Nworah also wrote:

"Please unlock this particular chat. I know it is written 'car repairer' but can I see the chat?"

