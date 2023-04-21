Twitter has started removing thousands of verification check marks, including those of public figures in Nigeria

The blue badges were previously offered for free, but since taking over, Elon Musk has emphasized the need for it to be paid for

Nigerian singers, including Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, have lost their verification badges as the deadline for payment expires

Twitter has started removing thousands of verification checkmarks from verified accounts worldwide, including some notable Nigerian public figures.

The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, previously announced that the final date to remove the free blue badge was April 20, 2023.

Why is Elon Musk removing verification checkmarks

Since taking over Twitter in October, Musk has emphasized a subscription model, offering blue badges to users who pay a monthly fee of $8(N5,000) in a bid In his bid to generate revenue for his new company.

On late Thursday, April 2023, a check on the Twitter handles of several high-profile accounts, including Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Nigerian musicians Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, as well as many reporters/journalists, revealed that the blue verification badge for their accounts had disappeared.

Also, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Christiano Ronaldo, and former owner Jack Dorsey are prominent personalities who have lost their blue checks.

The removal of the check marks may be linked to their failure to pay the verification subscription fee before the deadline announced by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's new Twitter regime

Twitter's previous leadership, led by Jack Dorsey, had used the blue check mark to verify accounts belonging to public organizations and high-profile users, identifying them as authentic. The verification badge was also considered a status symbol on social media.

However, since completing the takeover of Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, Musk has emphasized the need to turn the company into a profitable venture, despite resistance and backlash.

Despite facing resistance and backlash, he has stood his ground that paying for verification is the right thing to do.

Facebook also wants users to pay to be verified

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mark Zuckerberg had taken a page out of Elon Musk's playbook, as he has announced plans to charge users for verification.

Zuckerberg explained that users who sign up for Meta's new systems will be given exclusive stickers for stories and reels and receive 100 free stars per month, or the digital currency used to tip Facebook creators.

Dailymail reports that the verification will cost $11.99/month on the web and $14.99/month on iOS.

