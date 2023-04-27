Mark Zuckerberg announced a new WhatsApp feature that allows one account to link to up to four phones

The new feature will be made available to users in the coming weeks, according to a statement by WhatsApp

The company said it will enable a QR code that will enable users to link to more smartphones

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing multi-device login support, which allows users to access the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones.

Linked devices to function independently

According to reports, the new feature allows each linked device to function independently even when the primary device is not connected to the internet, ensuring users continue to receive messages on the linked phones.

WhatsApp says if the primary phone remains inactive without internet for a long time, the linked or independent devices will automatically log out.

Connect companion phones to WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, confirmed that there are many ways to add companion devices to a user’s WhatsApp account.

Before, users were required to enter their phone number on the secondary device and then enter a One-Time Password received on the primary phone. Users could also add a companion phone by scanning the primary device's Quick Response (QR) code.

WhatsApp users can link their account on an Android or iPhone device and then add a companion device, either an Android or iOS device.

Steps to linking four smartphones to one account

Open WhatsApp on your primary smartphone.

Tap the ⋮ overflow menu.

Tap Linked devices.

Tap the green Link a Device button.

Scan the QR code displayed on your other phone.

Your secondary phone will start synchronizing your messages.

