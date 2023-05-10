As part of his effort to make Twitter better, Elon Musk said plans are ongoing to launch voice and video call features on Twitter

The Twitter features will allow users to make calls without sharing their phone numbers, among others

The announcement follows recent exchanges between Elon Musk, Twitter engineer, and WhatsApp

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has announced plans to launch voice and video call features on the platform, setting Twitter up for a head-to-head battle with WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms.

The new features will allow Twitter users to make calls from their handles to anyone on the platform, anywhere in the world, without having to share their phone numbers.

Elon Musk introduces new feature on Twitter Photo credit: @tesla

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made in a tweet on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in which Musk also revealed a new feature that lets users choose almost any emoji to react to a direct message in a conversation.

In addition to the new features, Musk announced that Twitter will be releasing the first version of direct encrypted messages, with the aim of growing the sophistication of the feature in the near future.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Twitter users can also DM reply to any message in the thread, not just the most recent, and use any emoji reaction.

These changes are part of Musk's attempt to reposition Twitter as a more versatile platform.

Whatsapp response to Elon Musk

Meanwhile, in another development, WhatsApp has issued an official statement IN response to Elon Musk Tweet that Whatsapp cannot be trusted.

Elon Musk on May 6, 2023 had shared a post to his millions of followers from one of Twitter’s engineers, Foad Dabiri that he discovered that WhatsApp has been using his phone’s microphone in the background while he was asleep.

The tweet suggested that the popular messaging app was secretly recording its users’ activities.

Elon Musk reacted to the post by saying:

“WhatsApp cannot be trusted.”

In a quick response, WhatsApp said the issue is from the Dabiri Android device.

The WhatsApp statement reads:

"Over the last 24 hours, we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that misattributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate it.

"Users have full control over their mic settings. Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the mic when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video, and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp cannot hear them."

Facebook also wants users to pay to be verified

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Mark Zuckerberg had taken a page from Elon Musk's playbook and announced plans to charge users for verification.

Zuckerberg explained that users signing up for Meta's new systems would receive exclusive stickers for stories and reels and 100 free monthly stars, or the digital currency used to tip Facebook creators.

Dailymail reports that the verification will cost $11.99/month on the web and $14.99/month on iOS.

Source: Legit.ng