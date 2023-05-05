Nigeria's major telecom companies (MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile) will implement a unified set of shortcodes for all telecom services

The move is directed by the NCC to make it easier for Nigerians to remember a single code for different services across all networks.

All old codes for recharging, data subscription, and balance checking will no longer work

Nigeria's major telecommunications companies, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, will implement a harmonized set of shortcodes for all telecommunications services starting May 17, 2023.

The move, directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), means all mobile network operators will now use the same code for the same service.

NCC mandated all telecommunication companies to have same code Photo credit: @ncc

Source: Facebook

This will make it easier for Nigerians to memorize single codes for various services across all mobile networks.

Why the new shortcodes is important

Before the harmonization, each telecom operator had its own unique code for checking balances, recharging, borrowing credit, etc.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This required subscribers with multiple lines to memorize different codes for the respective operators.

However, with the harmonized codes, all telcos will use the same code to carry out Credit recharges, balance checks, and other telcome services.

What happened to the old codes for each network

From May 17, 2023 all old codes used to recharge, subscribe for data, and check balance, among others, will cease functioning.

The NCC has asked telecom consumers to familiarize themselves with the new codes for various services.

Why the new shortcodes

The harmonization of shortcodes is part of the NCC's regulatory modernization program, which is expected to improve the consumer quality of experience (QoE) by making life much easier for telecom consumers, as it is now easier for Nigerians to memorize single codes for various services across all mobile networks they may be using.

List of shortcodes to be used for all networks

Here are the new codes as approved by the NCC

300 is the code for Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks

301 for voice Mail Deposit

302 for Voice Mail Retrieval

303 for Borrow Services

305 for STOP Service;

310 for Check Balance

3111 is for credit recharge.

312 is for Data Plan

321 is for Share services.

323 is for Data Plan Balance

996 is now for verification of subscriber identity module (SIM) registration or NIN-SIM linkage.

2442 is retained for Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management.

3232 is also retained for porting services, otherwise called mobile number portability.

CBN plans to turn phones, watches into PoS, ATMs

Meanwhile, in another report, CBN is preparing to issue guidelines to promote the safe and efficient use of contactless payments in Nigeria

Guidelines cover technical and operational requirements, security measures, and standards for issuing and accepting contactless payment.

The move is part of the CBN's effort to modernise the cashless payment policy in the country.

Source: Legit.ng