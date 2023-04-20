LinkedIn has published its 2023 ranking of the top 25 best companies to work for in Nigeria

Notably, the financial services sector was heavily represented on the list, featuring companies such as First Bank and UBA

MTN also made a list, which LinkedIn disclosed was evaluated using eight distinct criteria based on available data on the platform

LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, has unveiled a roster of 25 companies with the best workplaces in Nigeria for 2023.

In a statement LinkedIn said the companies recognized were selected for providing a conducive work environment that enables their employees to flourish in their careers.

LinkedIn added that the selection methodology considers several factors, including how employees progress within and after leaving, how they enhance their skills while employed, and other key indicators identifying companies committed to promoting career advancement.

Part of the statement reads:

"Companies that have laid off 10% or more of their workforce between Jan.1, 2022, and the list launch, based on public announcements — or that have attrition greater than 10%, based on LinkedIn data — are ineligible to rank"

The list of top 25 companies to work in Nigeria

A breakdown showed that the sectors the companies selected operate are:

Telecommunications - 4

Banking and Finance - 6

Payment and Digital Commerce Platform - 1

Oil and Gas - 4

Energy and Power Distribution - 2

Tobacco and Nicotine Products - 1

Food and Beverage - 1

Beverage (Beer and Alcoholic Drinks) - 1

Technology and Telecommunications Equipment - 1

Logistics - 2

FMCG, Agriculture, and Energy - 1

E-commerce - 1

Here are the top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2023:

EY (Ernst & Young) - Professional services (Audit, Tax, Advising, and Transaction services)

MTN - Telecommunications

Sterling Bank Plc - Banking and finance

Interswitch Group - Payment and digital commerce platform

First Bank of Nigeria - Banking and finance

Standard Chartered Bank - Banking and finance

NNPC Limited - Oil and gas

Eko Electricity Distribution - Energy and power distribution

British American Tobacco (BAT) - Tobacco and nicotine products

Ikeja Electric - Energy and power distribution

Nestlé - Food and beverage

ExxonMobil - Oil and gas

AB InBev - Beverage (Beer and alcoholic drinks)

UBA Group - Banking and finance

IHS Towers - Telecommunications infrastructure

SLB - Oil and gas technology and services

Halliburton - Oil and gas technology and services

Shell - Oil and gas

TotalEnergies - Energy (Oil, natural gas, biofuels, and electricity)

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group - FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), agriculture, and energy

Konga Group - E-commerce

Huawei - Technology and telecommunications equipment.

Wema Bank- Banking and finance

Deutsche Post DHL Group- Logistic

9mobile - Telecommunications

