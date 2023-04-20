MTN, FirstBank Make LinkedIn List of Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in Nigeria in 2023
- LinkedIn has published its 2023 ranking of the top 25 best companies to work for in Nigeria
- Notably, the financial services sector was heavily represented on the list, featuring companies such as First Bank and UBA
- MTN also made a list, which LinkedIn disclosed was evaluated using eight distinct criteria based on available data on the platform
LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, has unveiled a roster of 25 companies with the best workplaces in Nigeria for 2023.
In a statement LinkedIn said the companies recognized were selected for providing a conducive work environment that enables their employees to flourish in their careers.
LinkedIn added that the selection methodology considers several factors, including how employees progress within and after leaving, how they enhance their skills while employed, and other key indicators identifying companies committed to promoting career advancement.
Part of the statement reads:
"Companies that have laid off 10% or more of their workforce between Jan.1, 2022, and the list launch, based on public announcements — or that have attrition greater than 10%, based on LinkedIn data — are ineligible to rank"
The list of top 25 companies to work in Nigeria
A breakdown showed that the sectors the companies selected operate are:
- Telecommunications - 4
- Banking and Finance - 6
- Payment and Digital Commerce Platform - 1
- Oil and Gas - 4
- Energy and Power Distribution - 2
- Tobacco and Nicotine Products - 1
- Food and Beverage - 1
- Beverage (Beer and Alcoholic Drinks) - 1
- Technology and Telecommunications Equipment - 1
- Logistics - 2
- FMCG, Agriculture, and Energy - 1
- E-commerce - 1
Here are the top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2023:
- EY (Ernst & Young) - Professional services (Audit, Tax, Advising, and Transaction services)
- MTN - Telecommunications
- Sterling Bank Plc - Banking and finance
- Interswitch Group - Payment and digital commerce platform
- First Bank of Nigeria - Banking and finance
- Standard Chartered Bank - Banking and finance
- NNPC Limited - Oil and gas
- Eko Electricity Distribution - Energy and power distribution
- British American Tobacco (BAT) - Tobacco and nicotine products
- Ikeja Electric - Energy and power distribution
- Nestlé - Food and beverage
- ExxonMobil - Oil and gas
- AB InBev - Beverage (Beer and alcoholic drinks)
- UBA Group - Banking and finance
- IHS Towers - Telecommunications infrastructure
- SLB - Oil and gas technology and services
- Halliburton - Oil and gas technology and services
- Shell - Oil and gas
- TotalEnergies - Energy (Oil, natural gas, biofuels, and electricity)
- Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group - FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods), agriculture, and energy
- Konga Group - E-commerce
- Huawei - Technology and telecommunications equipment.
- Wema Bank- Banking and finance
- Deutsche Post DHL Group- Logistic
- 9mobile - Telecommunications
Source: Legit.ng