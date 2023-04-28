A man has shared his bewildering experience after receiving a text message from the Lagos State Government informing him of a N60,000 traffic offense fine

In a bid to curb traffic offenses in Lagos state government installed PayVIS Camera which captures vehicle offenders violating traffic laws and then bill them

The traffic cameras located beside traffic lights capture offenders without the presence of traffic officials

A Twitter user @MrOladinni was left baffled when he received a text message from the Lagos State Government informing him of a traffic offense fine amounting to N60,000

The man said it was shocking because he was unaware that he had committed any traffic offense.

The camera and traffic offense charges Photo credit: @MrOladinni

Source: Facebook

His offenses, according to an image he shared, include driving with an expired vehicle license, which attracted a N20,000 fine.

Driving with expired insurance and driving without a valid roadworthiness certificate (RWC) also attracted N20,000 fines, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing his surprise, he said:

"when did Lagos start all this one?"

Nigerians reacts

@blackgemini26 said:

"It's all about the cameras mounted at strategic locations. Once they pick up your plate number, it runs through their system, and if your papers are expired, the next thing is a bill. This applies to traffic lights as well."

@tundeoladun also wrote:

"A commendation for doing this wouldn't be bad though, even though it's long overdue. At least a state is starting it, and I'm sure other states will emulate it. Gradually, this act will tackle roadside extortions from enforcement agencies.

"In February, I unknowingly passed through Birmingham's Clean Air Zone area, and two weeks later, I received a "Love Letter" from them demanding that I pay £120.

"They also offered a 14-day grace period during which I could pay £60 instead. It's a positive step in the right direction."@OnyedikaAnambra argues:

"The penalty is very high and they are supposed to charge offenders to court. Court should decide the fine."

9 traffic rules you need to know if you are driving in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state traffic management authority (LASTMA) is very popular with many road users in the state, and it is an agency under the ministry of transportation.

LASTMA was established in 2000 by former Bola Tinubu, the then governor of Lagos state, with the objective of maintaining the sanity of roads in the state.

The agency’s mission is to promote a state-wide traffic regulation, management, and control culture. It is to ensure smooth traffic flow of Lagos roads.

Since the establishment of LASTMA, it has arrested and fined road users found guilty of violating road rules and regulations.

Source: Legit.ng