Nigeria has warned content creators, YouTubers and other digital media companies about digital advertising

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) said would prosecute defaulters

ARCON DG warned that sanctions would cut across all media spaces, including Google and Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Nigerian government has cautioned digital skit makers, companies, and others in the digital media industry that any more infraction of the newly passed ARCON Act will attract severe sanctions.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) said the sanction could range from fines to one-year imprisonment of the culprits.

Oga Sabinus, Taooma, Broda Shaggi and culitst Credit: ValueSet

Source: Getty Images

ARCON is not seeking to control free speech in Nigeria

ARCON’s boss, Olalekan Fadolapo, disclosed this on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, during a conversation with digital firms, agencies, bloggers, and content creators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Punch reports that Fadolapo said that ARCON is backed by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Assembly. It would begin rolling out punitive measures to defaulting agencies and persons.

ARCON’s Director-General said sanctions would involve digital space practitioners such as Meta, Google, and Twitter.

He also said content creators on YouTube and TikTok would be affected.

He denied reports that ARCON seeks to regulate social media and a clampdown on free speech but ensures that promotional content done via digital media platforms conforms to laid-down standards and laws.

He said:

“As we are aware, recently, the law setting up the agency was changed. The APCON law was repealed. The ARCON law was enacted. During the enactment of the ARCON law, there was a review ofadvertising practiceg.

Digital Tax: Bloggers, skit makers to get FG approval for online adverts

Recall Legit.ng reported that the Federal government of Nigeria, through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has asked skit makers, social media influencers, and bloggers to seek its approval before advertising any product or service online.

In a public notice on Monday, December 12, 2022, ARCON said that the new directive aligns with the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice provisions and the ARCON Act.

The body said anyone caught violating the Act would face sanctions and be prosecuted in court.

Source: Legit.ng