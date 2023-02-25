The Federal Government of Nigeria is registering importers of electronic equipment in Nigeria

NASREA, a federal government agency, said the registration is essential to curbing e-waste

Agency stated that the contents of electronic equipment are a threat to humans and the environment

The Nigerian government has started the registration of importers of electrical and electronic equipment in Nigeria to regulate and curb electronic waste.

According to the Federal Government, the National Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NASREA) developed a guide for importers of used electrical equipment to manage e-waste in the country.

Nigeria moves to be environmental-friendly

NASREA disclosed this via a statement in Abuja on Friday, February 24, 2023, announcing the inauguration of the Inter-Agency Committee by its DG, Aliyu Jauro.

The Federal government set up the inter-agency committee comprising officials of NASREA and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to boost the partnership between the two agencies in controlling e-waste.

Punch reports that NASREA stated that the committee would particularly guarantee an e-waste-free environment at the end of the digital switch-over in the country.

Jauro said that the hazardous content in e-waste products poses threats to human health and the environment.

“NESREA has taken necessary steps to rid the country of e-waste by developing and operationalizing the National Environmental (Electrical and Electronic Sector) Regulations 2022, revised and ready for gazette.

“NESREA has also developed the Guide for Importers of Used Electrical Electronic Equipment and the registration of importers of electrical, electronic equipment to regulate their activities, Jauro stated.”

